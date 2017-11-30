Taipei, Friday, December 1, 2017 00:05 (GMT+8)
Samsung starts mass production of 10LPP process
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Samsung Electronics announced recently that its foundry business has commenced mass production of system-on-chip (SoC) products built on its second generation 10nm FinFET process technology, 10LPP (Low Power Plus).

Samsung indicated its 10LPP process technology allows up to 10% higher performance or 15% lower power consumption compared to its first generation 10nm process technology, 10LPE (Low Power Early). As this process is derived from the already proven 10LPE technology, it greatly reduces turn-around time from development to mass production and provides higher initial manufacturing yield, the company claimed.

SoCs designed with Samsung's 10LPP process technology will be used in digital devices scheduled to launch in early 2018 and are expected to become more widely available throughout the year, the company said.

In addition, Samsung disclosed its newest manufacturing line, the S3 located in Hwaseong (South Korea), is ready to ramp up production of process technologies including 10nm and below. S3 is the third fab of Samsung's foundry business, following the S1 fab in Giheung, Korea and S2 in Austin, the US. Samsung's 7nm FinFET process technology with EUV will also be mass produced at S3, the company noted.

"We will be able to better serve our customers through the migration from 10LPE to 10LPP with improved performance and higher initial yield," said Ryan Lee, VP of foundry marketing at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung with its long-living 10nm process strategy will continue to work on the evolution of 10nm technology down to 8LPP to offer customers distinct competitive advantages for a wide range of applications."

