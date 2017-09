Alpha Networks revenues up in August

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 September 2017]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.688 billion (US$56.25 million) for August 2017, representing a 25.86% increase on month and 4.67% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$12.886 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 13.17% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Alpha Networks totaled NT$21.831 billion in consolidated revenues, down 5.06% sequentially on year.