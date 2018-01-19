Taiwan to open 1st self-driving testing field in mid-2019

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan will begin construction of its first self-driving testing field in a smart green energy science town in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in February 2018 and it will be open in mid-2019, according to the science town development office under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

The town will also have an exhibition center with 600 booths, a five-star hotel, R&D facilities, the southern Taiwan branch of Academia Sinica, various commercial facilities, and a residential community featuring smart circular economy, the office said, adding the town will be equipped with a smart power grid and served by low-carbon transportation systems, the office said.

The science town is intended to drive development of green energy industries and technologies in Taiwan, the office indicated, adding it is in cooperation talks wiith several Japan- and France-based enterprises.

The site of the science town

Photo: MOST