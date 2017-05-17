Taipei, Thursday, May 18, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Sensor and actuator sales take off as price erosion eases
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

After several years of low and inconsistent growth rates primarily because of intense pricing pressure, the market for semiconductor sensors and actuators finally caught fire in 2016 with several of its largest product categories - acceleration/yaw and magnetic-field sensors and actuator devices - recording strong double-digit sales increases in the year, according to IC Insights.

In addition to the easing of price erosion, substantial unit-shipment growth in sensors and actuators continues to be fed by the spread of intelligent embedded control, new wearable systems, and the expansion of applications connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), IC Insights said.

Worldwide sensor sales grew 14% in 2016 to a record-high US$7.3 billion, surpassing the previous annual peak of US$6.4 billion set in 2015, when revenues increased 3.7%, IC Insights indicated.

Actuator sales climbed 19% in 2016 to an all-time high of US$4.5 billion from the previous record of US$3.8 billion in 2015, IC Insights said. Total sensor sales are forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% in the next five years, reaching US$10.5 billion in 2021, while actuator dollar volumes are expected to increase by a CAGR of 8.4% to nearly US$6.8 billion in the same timeframe.

The sensor/actuator market ended four straight years of severe price erosion in 2016 and finally benefitted from strong unit growth. The average selling price (ASP) of sensors and actuators declined by 0.9% in 2016 versus an annual average of negative 9.3% during the four previous years (2012-2015), IC Insights noted. All sensor product categories and the large actuator segment registered double-digit sales growth in 2016. It was the first time in five years that sales growth was recorded in all sensor/actuator product categories, partly due to the easing of price erosion but also because of continued strong unit demand worldwide.

Sensor/actuator shipments grew 17% in 2016 to a record-high of 20.3 billion units from 17.4 billion in 2015, when the volume also increased 17%, according to IC Insights.

Strong 2016 sales recoveries occurred in acceleration/yaw-rate motion sensors (15% growth), magnetic-field sensors and electronic compass chips (18% growth), and the miscellaneous other sensor category (20% growth) after market declines were registered in 2015. Sales growth also strengthened in pressure sensors, including MEMS microphone chips (10% growth) and actuators (19% growth) in 2016. IC Insights forecast sales of acceleration/yaw sensors will grow 9% in 2017 to about US$3.0 billion in 2017, while sales of magnetic-field sensors (and compass chips) will rise 8% to nearly US$2.0 billion, and those of pressure sensors will increase 8% to US$2.7 billion. Actuator sales are projected to grow 8% in 2017 to about US$4.9 billion.

About 82% of the sensors/actuators market’s revenues in 2016 came from semiconductors built with microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology - meaning pressure sensors, microphone chips, acceleration/yaw motion sensors, and actuators that use MEMS-built transducer structures to initiate physical action in a wide range of devices, including inkjet printer nozzles, microfluidic chips, micro-mirrors, and surface-wave filters for RF signals. MEMS-built products represented 48% of total sensor/actuator shipments in 2016, or about 9.8 billion units last year.

MEMS-based product sales climbed 15.4% in 2016 to a record-high US$9.7 billion after rising 5.1% in 2015 and 5.8% in 2014, IC Insights said. Some inventory corrections and steep ASP erosion in MEMS-built devices have suppressed revenue growth in recent years, but this group of products - like the entire sensors/actuator market - is benefitting from increased demand in new wearable systems, IoT, and the rapid spread of intelligent embedded control, such as autonomous automotive features rolling into cars. MEMS-based sensors and actuator sales are forecast to rise 7.9% in 2017 to US$10.5 billion and grow by a CAGR of 8.0% in the 2016-2021 period to US$14.3 billion, IC Insights said.

Realtime news

  • eMemory announces security IP for IoT applications

    Bits + chips | 8h 46min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship 58.15 million large-size TFT-LCD panels in 2Q17

    Displays | 8h 50min ago

  • Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

    Bits + chips | 8h 52min ago

  • Win Semi expands GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity by more than 20%

    Bits + chips | 8h 54min ago

  • China market: China Telecom subsidizes IoT modules

    Before Going to Press | 9h 5min ago

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 to enter China market in May; ships over 10 million units worldwide

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Win Semi expands GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity by more than 20%

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Taiwan market: Readmoo, Netronix, E Ink Holdings cooperate to offer e-book reader mooInk

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship 58.15 million large-size TFT-LCD panels in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • India market: Foxconn plans to increase investments in the country

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Qualcomm ﻿files breach of contract complaint against﻿ Apple manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • eMemory announces security IP for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sony Mobile launches Xperia XZ Premium smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Capacitor maker Apaq sees earnings drop 80% on year in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Clevo sees earnings drop nearly 50% on year in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Adata steps into home robot market

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Acer should focus on business diversification, says CEO

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Intel looking to bundle motherboard and memory to promote Kaby Lake

    Before Going to Press | 9h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link