TOK steps up investment in Taiwan

Julian Ho, Tokyo; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOK) is looking to expand its investment in Taiwan, which will become the Japan-based vendor's production hub for the East Asia market, according to the manufacturer of semiconductor and LCD materials and equipment.

TOK's Taiwan branch office was set up in 1998. Headquartered in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, TOK Taiwan became a joint venture between TOK and Chang Chun Petrochemical with the latter company acquiring a 30% stake in the JV.

TOK now has two factories in Miaoli, northern Taiwan. One of the factories located in Tongluo, Miaoli County, started its operation at the end of 2015, the company disclosed.

Taiwan is among TOK's important production sites engaged in mainly providing local IC foundries and backend houses customized solutions, the company said. TOK also has operations in Singapore, Shanghai and Changshu.