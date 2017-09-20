NAND flash supply to stay tight til end-2017, says Phison chairman

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

The supply of NAND flash memory is expected to remain tight through the end of 2017, according to Khein Seng Pua, chairman of flash device controller supplier Phison Electronics.

Major chip providers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have recently adjusted upward their prices for eMMC, eMCP and SSD devices by 10-20% to reflect their tight supplies, said Pua. Meanwhile, Toshiba and Micron Technology have also informed their customers that the supply of their NAND flash chips will be reduced in the third and fourth quarters, Pua indicated.

Pua also disclosed that Phison's R&D expenditure for 2017 will increase 25-30% to NT$3 billion (US$99.6 million). The company is also looking to expand its workforce by 1,000 people over the next 3-5 years, Pua said.

In addition, Pua commented that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning requiring vast amounts of data will consume a lot of storage. Phison has developed controller chips for AI applications, according to Pua.

Phison reported net profits of NT$1.59 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 24% sequentially and hitting a record high. EPS for the quarter came to NT$8.07. The company saw its net profits climb 55.9% from a year earlier to NT$2.87 billion in the first half of 2017. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$14.57.