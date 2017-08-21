Giantplus sees revenues ride high in 3Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 21 August 2017]

LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology expects its current sales momentum to continue into October, buoyed by increasing demand for industrial and automotive panels, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing company vice president Cheng Chih-tsuan.

Sales of industrial control-board panels have expanded over 20% on year so far in 2017, Cheng was quoted as saying.

Shipments of panels for printer applications have also been growing rapidly, Cheng said, adding that the ratios of Giantplus' printer panels to total panel purchases by Epson and HP both have increased substantially in 2017.

Based on Giantplus' performance in July, the company is expected to see its revenues hit a three-year high in the third quarter of 2017, said the report, citing an estimate from local securities investment firms.

The company saw its revenues grow 12.2% on month and 24.3% on year to NT$1.16 billion (US$81.24 million) in July. Second-quarter revenues came to NT$3.029 billion, up 1.1% on quarter.