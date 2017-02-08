Giantplus expected to see 20% growth in 2017 revenues from automotive displays

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Small- to medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology, due to obtaining orders for new models and from new clients as well as increased orders from existing clients, is expected to see revenues from automotive displays in 2017 grow 20% on year and the corresponding revenue proportion rise from 26-27% in 2016 to 30-33%, according to market analysts.

Giantplus has landed orders from automakers in the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea and China. An automobile has 5-10 displays and automotive displays are getting larger. For example, central information displays are increasing from 7-inch to 8-, 9-, 10- and even 11-inch ones.

Sales from industrial displays including those for POS (point of sale/service) devices in 2017 will remain unchanged on year and the corresponding revenue proportion is estimated at 40-45%. The revenue proportion for panels or modules used in digital cameras in 2017 will stand at 5-8%.

Giantplus has reported consolidated revenues of NT$957.4 million (US$30.4 million) for January, declining 3.64% on month and 6.62% on year.