Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology has seen order visibility for its automotive and industrial LCD display modules extend to the end of 2017, indicating its business performance in the second half of the year will be better than that recorded in the first half, according to company president Pu Chia-chuan.

Automotive panels will account for 30% of Giantplus' total sales in the second half of 2017 compared to 28% in the first half, Pu estimated.

Meanwhile, Giantplus is enhancing competitiveness by integrating advanced technologies from Japan-based Ortus Technology and its manufacturing capacity, according to newly appointed chairman Jin Endo.

Ortus Technology, a Japan-based maker of industrial and automotive LCD display modules, currently holds a 34.65% stake in Giantplus. Endo also serves as president of Ortus, a subsidiary of Toppan Printing.

Ortus is transferring its in-house Blanview technology to Giantplus, but the benefits resulting form the technology transfer may not take place until 2018-2019 due to the prolonged verification processes for industrial and automotive panels, Endo said at Giantplus' latest shareholders meeting.

Giantplus posted revenues of NT$950.05 million (US$31.78 million) for May, up 1.33% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$4.993 billion, increasing 4.53% from a year earlier.

Giantplus new chairman Jin Endo (Right) and president Pu Chia-chuan

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017