Giantplus reports earnings for 2Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology has reported net profits of NT$204 million (US$6.75 million) or NT$0.46 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$310 million, which translated into an EPS of NT$0.70 for the six-month period.

However, the company noted that its gross margin surged to 19% in the first half of 2017, the highest level for the six-month period in 11 years.

The company is positive about its business outlook for the second half of 2017 due to growing shipments of its automotive and industrial control display products, company president Pu Chia-chuan has said.

Panel shipments for automotive and industrial control applications in the second half of 2017 will account for 60% and 55% of the company's annual shipments of these two categories of products in 2017.

Giantplus also announced revenues of NT$1.161 billion for July, up 12.21% on month and 24.34% on year. For the first seven months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$7.188 billion, increasing 8.37% from a year earlier.

Giantplus president Pu Chia-chuan

Giantplus president Pu Chia-chuan is optimistic about 2H17
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

