Ortus Technology obtains 34.65% stake in Giantplus Technology

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Ortus Technology, a Japan-based maker of industrial and automotive LCD display modules, has acquired 152.982 million shares, equivalent to a 34.65% stake, of Taiwan-based small- and medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology, according to Giantplus.

Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Giantplus' parent company, in November 2016 sold the Giantplus shares to Ortus at NT$2.535 billion (US$83.5 million). Giantplus is a supplier of LCD modules for Ortus and Ortus' stake investment in Giantplus is aimed at enhancing the business relationship.

Giantplus reported consolidated revenues of NT$960 million for May, falling 7.25% on month but growing 1.33% on year, and NT$4.993 billion for January-May, rising 4.53% on year.