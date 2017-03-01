Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
16°C
Giantplus 4Q16 revenues hit 9-quarter high
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Small- to medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology's consolidated revenues reached NT$3.045 billion (US$97.4 million) in fourth-quarter 2016, the highest quarterly level since fourth-quarter 2014, the company has disclosed at a recent investors conference.

Fourth-quarter 2016 gross margin was 15.77%, the highest since 2007.

Giantplus will see revenues from automotive displays grow over 20% on year in 2017 and the corresponding revenue proportion rise to over 30%, market analysts indicated.

Giantplus: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

3,045

3.58%

12.54%

11,684

7.79%

Gross margin

15.77%

2.92pp

2.40pp

14.83%

3.56pp

Net operating profit

147

103.28%

115.30%

584

242.25%

Net profit

268

864.37%

171.15%

632

41.37%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.60

1.43

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Abon Touch
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link