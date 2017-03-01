Giantplus 4Q16 revenues hit 9-quarter high

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Small- to medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology's consolidated revenues reached NT$3.045 billion (US$97.4 million) in fourth-quarter 2016, the highest quarterly level since fourth-quarter 2014, the company has disclosed at a recent investors conference.

Fourth-quarter 2016 gross margin was 15.77%, the highest since 2007.

Giantplus will see revenues from automotive displays grow over 20% on year in 2017 and the corresponding revenue proportion rise to over 30%, market analysts indicated.

Giantplus: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 3,045 3.58% 12.54% 11,684 7.79% Gross margin 15.77% 2.92pp 2.40pp 14.83% 3.56pp Net operating profit 147 103.28% 115.30% 584 242.25% Net profit 268 864.37% 171.15% 632 41.37% Net EPS (NT$) 0.60 1.43

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017