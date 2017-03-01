Giantplus 4Q16 revenues hit 9-quarter high

Small- to medium-size LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology's consolidated revenues reached NT$3.045 billion (US$97.4 million) in fourth-quarter 2016, the highest quarterly level since fourth-quarter 2014, the company has disclosed at a recent investors conference.
Fourth-quarter 2016 gross margin was 15.77%, the highest since 2007.
Giantplus will see revenues from automotive displays grow over 20% on year in 2017 and the corresponding revenue proportion rise to over 30%, market analysts indicated.
|
Giantplus: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
3,045
|
3.58%
|
12.54%
|
11,684
|
7.79%
|
Gross margin
|
15.77%
|
2.92pp
|
2.40pp
|
14.83%
|
3.56pp
|
Net operating profit
|
147
|
103.28%
|
115.30%
|
584
|
242.25%
|
Net profit
|
268
|
864.37%
|
171.15%
|
632
|
41.37%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.60
|
|
|
1.43
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017