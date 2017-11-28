Delta to install smart streetlamps supporting NB-IoT in industrial parks

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics will install smart LED streetlamps which can be remotely controlled via NB-IoT networks in four industrial parks in northern Taiwan, according to the company.

It made the revelation at a ceremony promoting NB-IoT by mobile telecom carrier Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET).

Remote-control smart LED streetlamps equipped with NB-IoT sensors can help the park administrators monitor real-time operations of the lighting, Delta said.

Delta has shipped more than 400,000 LED streetlamps globally and over half of them have been installed in Taiwan with smart models accounting for nearly 10%.

FET has acquired three million NB-IoT wireless communication numbers and is poised to start commercial operation of NB-IoT services.