IC distributor WT Micro to acquire Maxtek

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 April 2017]

WT Microelectronics has agreed to acquire fellow Taiwan-based IC distributor Maxtek Technology for NT$27 (US$0.89) per share, or a total of NT$1.897 billion, according to the companies.

Upon completion of the transaction, Maxtek will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WT Micro. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, and is expected to be finalized on October 1, 2017.

WT Micro expects the deal to create a synergy as products and services from both sides are less overlapped. Maxtek offers competitive wireless charging solutions that will benefit from brisk demand for consumer electronics devices. Meanwhile, Maxtek's distributed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips will complete WT Micro's offerings for IoT applications.

WT Micro also expressed optimism about revenues generated from Maxtek's power management IC and set-top box controller chip lines.

Meanwhile, Maxtek will gain support from WT Micro in terms of marketing, and logistics and warehouse management to accelerate its global presence, WT Micro noted. WT Micro added its broad base of customers in the Asia Pacific region will help Maxtek's business to expand.

Maxtek reported net profits of NT$100 million, or NT$1.43 per share, on consolidated revenues of NT$11.82 billion for 2016. The company's line up includes Integrated Device Technology (IDT), Qualcomm Atheros, Richtek Technology, MStar Semiconductor, OmniVision and Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), among others.