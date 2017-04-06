Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
IC distributor WT Micro to acquire Maxtek
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 April 2017]

WT Microelectronics has agreed to acquire fellow Taiwan-based IC distributor Maxtek Technology for NT$27 (US$0.89) per share, or a total of NT$1.897 billion, according to the companies.

Upon completion of the transaction, Maxtek will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WT Micro. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, and is expected to be finalized on October 1, 2017.

WT Micro expects the deal to create a synergy as products and services from both sides are less overlapped. Maxtek offers competitive wireless charging solutions that will benefit from brisk demand for consumer electronics devices. Meanwhile, Maxtek's distributed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips will complete WT Micro's offerings for IoT applications.

WT Micro also expressed optimism about revenues generated from Maxtek's power management IC and set-top box controller chip lines.

Meanwhile, Maxtek will gain support from WT Micro in terms of marketing, and logistics and warehouse management to accelerate its global presence, WT Micro noted. WT Micro added its broad base of customers in the Asia Pacific region will help Maxtek's business to expand.

Maxtek reported net profits of NT$100 million, or NT$1.43 per share, on consolidated revenues of NT$11.82 billion for 2016. The company's line up includes Integrated Device Technology (IDT), Qualcomm Atheros, Richtek Technology, MStar Semiconductor, OmniVision and Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), among others.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link