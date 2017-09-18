ITRI helps firm run O2O smart home services

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 September 2017]

Information and Communications Research Laboratories (ICL) under government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has transferred two cloud computing technologies to Happiness Jia for it to provide O2O smart home services in Taiwan, according to the company.

The two technologies are cloud computing-based video monitoring and voice/message communications, ICL said. ICL also offered one-year counseling for Happiness Jia's establishment as a startup business.

Happiness Jia's operation focuses on three main items. The first is to enable operators to provide mobile device-based cloud services to residential households, with services including voice communications, photos of visitors and photo-attached notification of letters or parcels mailed to them. The second is a management platform for logistics operators, enabling them to obtain real-time information about employees' locations and working conditions. The third is to cooperate with partners to provide smart home services including healthcare, care of the elderly and pets, and home security.