Compal reportedly to recruit ex-Inventec manager to lead server business

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

Compal Electronics reportedly has recruited an executive from Inventec to lead its server department and has also integrated its server team's resources, looking to land orders from server players, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Since the executive had been serving Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) during his years at Inventec, the sources believe his move to Compal could bring in orders from the US-based vendor.

Because of rising popularity of emerging applications including Big Data analysis, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, server demand has been picking up over the past few years, but Compal was a latecomer and did not start pushing the business until five years ago.

However, Compal president Ray Chen is still optimistic about the business. Although the maker is unlikely to achieve profits from the business in 2017 and 2018, losses in 2018 are expected to be half of those in 2017.

Compal's main server clients are Lenovo and Dell, and it also manufactures server motherboards for Intel, the sources said.

HPE has already sent a small team to evaluate Compal's server manufacturing plants in Kunshan, China, but so far the two have not yet established any partnership, the sources claimed.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes file photo