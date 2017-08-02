LandMark Opto plans new plant to fill orders for silicon photonic products

Siu Han, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Aided by the rapid development of global data centers and the ensuing strong demand for silicon photonic products, Taiwan-based epi-wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics expects a double-digit sequential sales growth in the third quarter and even better performance in the fourth quarter. The company plans to set up a new plant to meet the increased demand, according to company sources.

The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$478 million (US$15.89 million) for the second quarter, surging 27.31% on quarter. Gross margin soared 3pp on quarter to 50.86%, which however, was still lower than expectations. But depreciation of the NT dollar against the US dollar pushed up the firm's net earnings for the second quarter to NT$146 million, up 67% on quarter and translating into NT$1.62 in EPS for the quarter.

In terms of revenue sources, revenues from data centers commanded the largest share at 55% of total revenues for the second quarter, followed by 35% from the communications sector, and 10% from consumer and industrial sectors. Silicon photonic products accounted for 40% of revenues, followed by 32% for 10G PON (passive optical network) epitaxial wafer products, 10-15% for photo detectors and other products, and 7-8% for 2.5G Pon epi-wafer products.

Installation of 2 new MOCVD machines scheduled for October

As customers are rushing to revise upward their order volumes for silicon photonic products, the company ordered two large-sized MOCVD machines in May, which will be installed in early October to boost output to fill increased orders. This will bring the total number of MOCVD machines to 21 units.

After starting mass production of 10G PON epi-wafer products in the second quarter, the company has witnessed a steady increase in customers, which will inject new growth momentum to its overall sales.

The company delivered samples of 25G PON epi-wafer for customer certification in May, and is likely to start shipments of the new product in the fourth quarter of 2017. As the price for 25G epi-wafer is 3-4 times that of 10G counterparts, shipments of the new product will significantly boost the company's gross margins, company officials said.

Furthermore, the company also sent first samples of epi-wafers for autonomous driving devices to a customer for certification in July, and is likely to start shipping the new wafer product in early 2018 if everything goes smoothly, the officials added.