LandMark Optoelectronics expects sequential fall in 3Q16 revenues

MOPS, August 26; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Laser diode and photo detector epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics, in view of clients' adjusting inventories, expects consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2016 to slip 10-20% on quarter, the company said at an August 25 investors conference.

LandMark posted consolidated revenues of NT$644 million (US$20.1 million), gross margin 63.35%, operating profit NT$361 million, net profit NT$290 million and net EPS NT$4.15 for the second quarter of 2016, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.269 billion, gross margin 65.64%, operating profit NT$732 million, net profit NT$601 million and net EPS NT$8.60 for the first half of the year.