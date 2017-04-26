Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:14 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
Meizu lowers smartphone shipment target for 2017, says paper
EDN, April 26; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Meizu has lowered its shipment target for 2017 by 15% to 30 million units from 35 million set previously, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Meizu has been forced to adjust its strategy due to financial constrains at parent company LeEco, the paper said.

Meizu also warned that its losses are expected to expand to HK$600-800 million (US$77.1-102.79 million) in the first half of 2017 compared to HK$162.8 million a year earlier because of keen competition and a delay in the launch of new models.

However, the company will continue to focus on product upgrades and strengthen its deployments in overseas markets. The company's goal of shipping five million smartphones to India in 2017 remains unchanged, said the paper.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link