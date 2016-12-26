China November mobile communication user base grows to 1.32 billion, says MIIT

There were 1.32 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of November 2016, increasing 0.13% on month and 1.23% on year, and 182.73 million (13.85%) were 3G users, 734.49 million (55.66%) 4G users, and 1.074 billion (81.38%) mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 95.9% of the country's population (user density).
Also at the end of November there were 210.34 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 15.3%.
In November, mobile communication subscribers sent 58.17 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.47 messages per phone number a day, and mobile Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,024,798Tb.
MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, November 2016
Internet-access mode
Number of subscribers (m)
xDSL
23.15 (Y/Y -57.84%)
FTTx (fiber to the home/office)
221.83 (Y/Y 93.82%)
All mode in total
296.84 (Y/Y 39.79%)
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016