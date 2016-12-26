Taipei, Monday, December 26, 2016 13:40 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
China November mobile communication user base grows to 1.32 billion, says MIIT
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

There were 1.32 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of November 2016, increasing 0.13% on month and 1.23% on year, and 182.73 million (13.85%) were 3G users, 734.49 million (55.66%) 4G users, and 1.074 billion (81.38%) mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 95.9% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of November there were 210.34 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 15.3%.

In November, mobile communication subscribers sent 58.17 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.47 messages per phone number a day, and mobile Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,024,798Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, November 2016

Internet-access mode

Number of subscribers (m)

xDSL

23.15 (Y/Y -57.84%)

FTTx (fiber to the home/office)

221.83 (Y/Y 93.82%)

All mode in total

296.84 (Y/Y 39.79%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link