China November mobile communication user base grows to 1.32 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

There were 1.32 billion subscribers of mobile communication services in China as of the end of November 2016, increasing 0.13% on month and 1.23% on year, and 182.73 million (13.85%) were 3G users, 734.49 million (55.66%) 4G users, and 1.074 billion (81.38%) mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 95.9% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of November there were 210.34 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 15.3%.

In November, mobile communication subscribers sent 58.17 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.47 messages per phone number a day, and mobile Internet resulted in total traffic of 1,024,798Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, November 2016 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (m) xDSL 23.15 (Y/Y -57.84%) FTTx (fiber to the home/office) 221.83 (Y/Y 93.82%) All mode in total 296.84 (Y/Y 39.79%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016