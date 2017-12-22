Poindus Systems to debut on emerging stock market

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

Own-brand POS (point of sale/service) device maker Poindus Systems will debut on Taiwan's on the Emerging Stock Board (ESB) on December 25, according to the company.

Poindus posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.107 billion (US$36.5 million) for the first 11 months of 2017, with 44% coming from POS devices and 38% from industrial PC displays. Europe accounted for 62% of the consolidated revenues, followed by Asia (including Taiwan) 14%, North and Latin Americas 12%, the Middle East 6%, and Australia and New Zealand 6%.

In terms of type of clients, system integration service providers accounted for 40% of the consolidated revenues, sales agents and channel distributors for 23%, software vendors for 17% and hardware vendors for 9%.

POS provider Flytech Technology committed an equity investment of NT$160 million in Poindus in February 2015 and is currently the largest shareholder of Poindus with a 51.21% stake.

To integrate its resources and also enhance its competitiveness, Poindus acquired a 100% stake in Germany-based POS device channel distributor Adasys GmbH, a subsidiary of Flytech, in April 2015.

Poindus will continue to sharpen its leading market position through product differentiation, enhanced R&D efforts and optimized business model, according to company sources.