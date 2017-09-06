Visual recognition AI tech to thoroughly change social, commercial activities

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

While AI (artificial intelligence) has quietly penetrated various fields of human life and bring brand-new dialogue models between machine and mankind, the visual recognition AI technology will thoroughly subvert social exchange, gaming, e-commerce, advertisement, and film industries in the future, according to Xu Li, founder and CEO of China AI startup SenseTime Group.

In early July 2017, SenseTime raised US$410 million in B round financing, which was claimed by the company as the largest private financing round ever closed by an AI startup globally. The company, founded in 2014, has joined the ranks of China unicorns, as it is now valued at over CNY 10 billion (US$1.47 billion), according to an announcement issued by the company in July.

Xu said that the company is applying AI software technologies developed in-house to people's daily lives by embedding specialty AI interaction effect and live video interactive function into smartphones. In this regard, smartphone vendor Oppo has adopted the embedded system to enable its camera phones to achieve the same photo quality as offered by single lens reflex cameras.

The firm's face recognition AI software can recognize both human identities and emotional changes. And its object recognition AI technology can now predict the moving direction of target objects, and will be able to structuralize vehicles, pedestrians and objects on the roads to allow autonomous cars to make right decisions on driving, according to Xu.

So far, SenseTime has accumulated abundant technological resources concerning the application of visual recognition AI technologies to the video and film sectors, Xu said, adding that with the injection of the AI gene into the film industry, film production costs will be significantly reduced and more commercial values will be created for films.

Xu stressed that those who can cluster and nurture AI talent in the next 3-5 years will be able to achieve visual recognition technological breakthroughs and lead the market trends.

Xu Li, founder and CEO of SenseTime

