STMicro extends lead time for 32-bit MCUs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

STMicroelectronics has extended delivery lead times for 32-bit MCUs due to strong demand, according to industry sources. The MCU vendor has also informed its customers that it plans to stop taking orders temporarily after July, said sources.

Meanwhile, Japan-based MCU suppliers have extended delivery lead times to as long as nine months, the sources indicated. Taiwan-based MCU providers are expected to benefit from their larger international rivals' longer delivery lead times, with several of them already receiving transferred orders, the sources said.

MCU firms have also seen 8-inch fab capacity running tight prompting them to give priority to specific customers and orders, the sources noted.

Despite longer lead times for MCUs, it is unlikely the market will experience a shortage, the sources believe. Unlike DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, MCUs require more customized features and come with algorithms and firmware.

Taiwan-based IC design houses including Generalplus Technology, Holtek Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology, Sonix Technology and Weltrend Semiconductor have offered 32-bit MCU products.

Nuvoton has been aggressively promoting its ARM Cortex-M 32-bit MCU line for IoT, car- and Industrial-use, and consumer electronics applications. Nuvoton has already offered 32-bit MCUs using ARM Cortex-M0 and -M4 processors applied to industrial control, GPS computing, wireless communication modules and fingerprint identification devices.

Nuvoton is looking to enter volume production of its higher-end ARM Cortex-M23 processors design for security control applications in the second half of 2017, the company said. The new ARM Cortex-M23 MCUs are expected be available in end-market devices in 2018.

Holtek's 32-bit MCU shipments are forecast to rise significantly in 2017, the company said previously. Holtek continues to expand its 32-bit MCU shipments to the home appliance and health measurement sectors, while obtaining new orders from other sectors.

Weltrend's 32-bit MCUs are targeted mainly at industrial control and car-use applications. With shipments of its 32-bit MCUs and fan motor drivers set to grow, Weltrend is expected to post double-digit revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter, according to market watchers.

