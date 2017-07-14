ChinaJoy 2017 gaming show to run at the end of July

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

ChinaJoy 2017, a gaming, e-sport and IT entertainment show, will be hosted from July 27-30 in Shanghi, China and related players including Tencent, Alibaba Games, Intel, Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia, Gigabyte Technology, High Tech Computer (HTC), Asustek Computer, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell, Sony, Blizzard and EA will all participate at the show.

Since China has already become a major market for mobile, e-sports, games consoles, multimedia, streaming, virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), the show has been growing each year.

ChinaJoy 2017 to run July 27-30

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes file photo