Brewer Science, Arkema partner to develop high-chi DSA materials for advanced node patterning
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Brewer Science has announced the extension of its partnership with Arkema to develop second-generation directed self-assembly (DSA) materials using high-x (chi) block copolymers.

Brewer Science indicated these new materials target advanced-node wafer patterning processes as they enable even smaller feature sizes than first-generation DSA materials. As such, they provide a cost-effective solution to achieving device nodes down to 5nm and beyond, thereby enabling the continuation of Moore's law.

As feature sizes shrink more aggressively with each node, it has become cost prohibitive to create them using existing patterning processes, such as EUV, self-aligned double patterning and self-aligned quad patterning. This presents a challenge for foundries and integrated device manufacturers preparing to ramp to 7nm and 5nm processes.

DSA provides an alternative solution to achieving fine feature patterning; can be explored for minimal investment; and is cost efficient in final production, Brewer Science noted. Development of high-chi materials also expands the opportunity for implementing DSA in other applications, including photonics, membrane applications and other areas of microelectronics.

High-chi block copolymers will further extend DSA's advantages, achieving feature sizes that meet the requirements for 5nm and beyond, Brewer Science said.

The original collaboration between the two companies combined Brewer Science's know-how in patterning and process integration with Arkema's expertise in block copolymer development to develop polystyrene-polymethyl methacrylate DSA materials, which are now production-ready to manufacture sub-22nm features, according to Brewer Science.

"There have been very high expectations that DSA would solve all patterning issues," said Darron Jurajda, business unit manager of Brewer Science Inc. "Like all worthwhile technologies, there are many challenges to be solved before going into production. Leveraging our earlier DSA collaboration with Arkema offers the best path for implementing the next generation of materials. Together, we look forward to unlocking DSA's full potential in accordance with industry timelines for manufacturing."

Brewer Science supplies innovative materials and processes for the reliable fabrication of cutting-edge microdevices used in electronics such as tablet computers, smartphones, digital cameras, TVs, LED lighting and flexible technology products. Brewer Science revolutionized lithography processes with its invention of ARC materials in 1981. Brewer Science continues to expand its technology portfolio to include products enabling advanced lithography, thin wafer handling, 3D integration, and chemical and mechanical device protection and products based on nanotechnology.

