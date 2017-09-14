Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:06 (GMT+8)
SEMICON Taiwan 2017: Brewer Science showcasing innovative materials for EUV and 3D IC manufacturing
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

With the semiconductor-manufacturing industry needing the high computing power that can only be achieved through advanced node logic and memory, as well as the heterogeneous-integration capabilities that require advanced-packaging innovations, Brewer Science has invested in developing specialty materials and processes that support both, from its robust portfolio of temporary bond/debond materials and processes for fan-out packaging and 3D IC manufacturing processes to its EUV and DSA materials for advanced lithography processes.

Brewer Science's innovative materials for fan-out packaging and 3D IC manufacturing processes, and advanced lithography technologies, are being showcased at the ongoing SEMICON Taiwan 2017.

Meanwhile, executives at Brewer Science will give discussions about semiconductor-manufacturing trends in Taiwan that are emerging in both front- and back-end materials, and process steps for next-generation manufacturing during the three-day event.

Taiwan's semiconductor-manufacturing industry is committed to advanced-node lithography as well as the high-volume manufacturing (HVM) of advanced wafer-level packaging, Brewer Science indicated. Additionally, the region has a strong display-industry infrastructure from which they are well positioned to execute panel-level advanced packaging processes.

"We are committed to supporting Taiwanese innovation, from device design through high-volume manufacturing, with leading-edge material sets and processes that address the supply chain needs of both front-end silicon and back-end advanced wafer-level packaging architectures," said Terry Brewer, president and CEO, Brewer Science.

Leading-edge manufacturing is now at 10nm, with dimensions under 10nm and beyond not far off now that the EUV lithography process is becoming a reality. Many companies have committed to a roadmap that extends beyond 3nm.

Directed self-assembly (DSA), in which the material itself forms the lithography pattern, is a paradigm shift in lithography that complements EUV. Best suited for devices with multiple, repeating, regular fine-pitch features, DSA can achieve 30nm feature sizes without requiring additional masks. EUV can be used to pattern lower-resolution features on a wafer and create spacers for subsequent DSA deposition.

"While still in its developmental stages, DSA is on target to be production-ready within two years," said Jim Lamb, deputy CTO of Brewer Science. "Together, DSA and EUV offer a complementary set of benefits for IDMs and foundries to advance their manufacturing capabilities. Taiwanese manufacturers are leading the way with continued scaling efforts that comprise both DSA and EUV technologies."

Discussions surrounding fan-out packaging architectures, at both the wafer and panel levels, are dominating the packaging scene for system-in-package and heterogeneous-integration applications, Brewer Science noted. The focus is primarily on the chips-first approach, which has been in production for almost nine years, and the RDL-first approach, which is targeted at more advanced architectures. Both must accommodate more die in the same package, which is increasing stress and contributing to wafer bow. This calls for temporary carrier support throughout the process. Additionally, while not yet adopted into manufacturing, OSATs are gearing up for fan-out panel-level processes (FO-PLP).

Adoption of these approaches is driving interest in laser-release debond approaches that are suited to glass-substrate support processes for RDL first and FO-PLP. Brewer Science's latest generation of debond materials is designed for laser release.

"In Taiwan, we are working closely with research institutes and OSATs to implement both our wafer- and panel-level bonding materials in all approaches to FO, as well as 2.5D and 3D integration schemes," Lamb said.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
