Transition to 18-inch wafers remains years away, says Applied
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

It is unlikely to see 450mm (18-inch) wafer fabrication technology become mature over the next three years, according to Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson. The chipmaking industry's transition to larger, 450mm-sized wafers remains years away.

Instead, the focus will be put on the development of new materials and innovative manufacturing processes to keep Moore's Law on track, said Dickerson.

Applied's R&D spending for 2017 will reach as high as US$1.55 billion, Dickerson indicated. Applied puts its focus on the five areas that will guide its R&D direction. The areas are foundries' 10/7nm wafer fabrication technologies, memory foundries' 3D NAND manufacturing, patterning, advanced display technologies, and the rise of China's semiconductor industry, Dickerson said.

China-based chipmakers have been expanding their global presence, Dickerson said. International chip vendors are also aware of the huge market potential by setting up fabs locally, Dickerson said.

China will likely contribute as high as US$2.6 billion to Applied's revenues generated from the semiconductor sector in 2017, Dickerson noted.

