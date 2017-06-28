Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
Imec looking to deepen partnerships with China-based chipmakers
Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

China has the possibility to become a world-class semiconductor industry if local players make good use of resources domestically and internationally, according to Huiwen Ding, head of Imec China.

With the China government financing its local IC industry sectors, China-based chipmakers are able to utilize the support to enhance their production capability and business scale, said Ding. Nevertheless, China-based chipmakers will have to rely on international resources for their technology capabilities, Ding indicated.

Making good use of resources available from international research institutions, like imec, will help China-based chip firms avoid unnecessary investments or R&D, and seize new business opportunities, Ding noted. China-based chipmakers can implement R&D based on imec's available resources to develop their own technologies, Ding said.

Imec is engaged in R&D of 7nm and 5nm process development tools, and is about to complete the development of 7nm process development tools, according to Ding. The nano electronics research center has also started R&D of 3nm and 2nm process development tools.

Imec with its partners have carried out 10nm, 14nm, 20nm, 28nm and more mature process platforms for logic IC manufacturing, Ding indicated. Imec has built an innovation ecosystem that has draw participation of the world's leading chipmakers including Intel, Samsung, TSMC, HiSilicon, Qualcomm and ARM, as well as equipment and materials suppliers.

Eyeing the industry growth potential, imec is looking to partner with more China-based chipmakers and deepen its partnerships locally in China, Ding said.

In addition, Ding commented that Moore's Law will continue to prevail with new technology breakthroughs. The emergence of 3D FinFETs, for example, has kept Moore's Law relevant enabling chipmakers to push into sub-10nm processes, Ding said. New technologies, such as using silicon germanium (SiGe) as a channel material, or lateral nanowire transistors (LNW), will become practical in 2020 to further extend Moore's Law, Ding identified.

Imec is also looking into neural network computing and quantum computing that could replace traditional transistors, according to Ding.

The chip market growth is driven by more and broader end-market applications, Ding indicated. Applications such as IoT, mobile communications and cloud computing have their diverse demand for chips, Ding said. IoT connected devices require low-power chips, while chips for cloud computing applications have to satisfy high-performance needs and come with a power dissipation of 100W or more.

Huiwen Ding, head of imec China

Huiwen Ding, head of Imec China
Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, June 2017

