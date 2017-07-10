Taiwan sees increased June export value, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.83 billion for June 2017, increasing 1.2% on month and 13.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.00 billion decreased 9.4% on month but grew 3.7% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on July 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.890 billion in June, rising 14.4% on month and 19.5% on year.

For the second quarter of 2017, total export value of US$75.66 billion rose 10.24% on year and total import value of US$63.60 billion grew 12.0% on year.

The total export value of NT$147.75 billion and total import value of US$124.90 billion for January-June rose 12.5% and 16.5% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, June 2017 (US$m) Export market June 2017 January-June 2017 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 10,444 40.4% 6,424 58,801 39.8% 34,901 Six ASEAN** countries together 4,795 18.6% 2,323 27,789 18.8% 12,359 US 3,122 12.1% 915 17,378 11.8% 2,562 Europe 2,321 9.0% (277) 13,901 9.4% (1,135) Japan 1,724 6.7% (1,660) 9,813 6.6% (10,724)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017