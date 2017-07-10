Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Taiwan sees increased June export value, says MOF
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.83 billion for June 2017, increasing 1.2% on month and 13.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.00 billion decreased 9.4% on month but grew 3.7% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on July 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.890 billion in June, rising 14.4% on month and 19.5% on year.

For the second quarter of 2017, total export value of US$75.66 billion rose 10.24% on year and total import value of US$63.60 billion grew 12.0% on year.

The total export value of NT$147.75 billion and total import value of US$124.90 billion for January-June rose 12.5% and 16.5% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, June 2017 (US$m)

Export market

June 2017

January-June 2017

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

China plus Hong Kong

10,444

40.4%

6,424

58,801

39.8%

34,901

Six ASEAN** countries together

4,795

18.6%

2,323

27,789

18.8%

12,359

US

3,122

12.1%

915

17,378

11.8%

2,562

Europe

2,321

9.0%

(277)

13,901

9.4%

(1,135)

Japan

1,724

6.7%

(1,660)

9,813

6.6%

(10,724)

*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • NSIG hires former MEMC CEO

    Bits + chips | 8h 34min ago

  • Mitac to see dropping server demand and increasing sales for car IoT applications

    IT + CE | 8h 37min ago

  • Quanta, Wistron see June notebook shipment growths

    IT + CE | 8h 40min ago

  • Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

    Bits + chips | 8h 56min ago

  • ASE June revenues increase

    Bits + chips | 9h 41min ago

  • SAS sees June revenues rise 87% on year

    Green energy | 11h 5min ago

  • Topco Scientific reports increased revenues for June

    Bits + chips | 11h 11min ago

  • Taiwan to upgrade digital infrastructure

    IT + CE | 11h 29min ago

  • Top China telecom players stepping up NB-IoT deployments

    Mobile + telecom | 11h 48min ago

  • Intel Purley expected to trigger replacement demand in enterprise market

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Nanya buys KLA Tencor equipment for NT$1.1 billion

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic sees June revenues rise 12%

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • ASE June revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • Broadcom to slash workforce in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • MediaTek seeing robust chip demand for voice assistant devices

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link