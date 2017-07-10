Taiwan sees increased June export value, says MOF

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.83 billion for June 2017, increasing 1.2% on month and 13.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.00 billion decreased 9.4% on month but grew 3.7% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on July 7.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.890 billion in June, rising 14.4% on month and 19.5% on year.
For the second quarter of 2017, total export value of US$75.66 billion rose 10.24% on year and total import value of US$63.60 billion grew 12.0% on year.
The total export value of NT$147.75 billion and total import value of US$124.90 billion for January-June rose 12.5% and 16.5% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, June 2017 (US$m)
Export market
June 2017
January-June 2017
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance*
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance*
China plus Hong Kong
10,444
40.4%
6,424
58,801
39.8%
34,901
Six ASEAN** countries together
4,795
18.6%
2,323
27,789
18.8%
12,359
US
3,122
12.1%
915
17,378
11.8%
2,562
Europe
2,321
9.0%
(277)
13,901
9.4%
(1,135)
Japan
1,724
6.7%
(1,660)
9,813
6.6%
(10,724)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017