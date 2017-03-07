Taiwan February export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$22.66 billion for February 2017, decreasing 4.5% on month but increasing 27.7% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$19.30 billion dropped 4.7% on month but grew 42.1% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on March 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$7.410 billion in February, slipping 4.6% on month but rising 29.7% on year.

The total export value of NT$46.40 billion and total import value of NT$39.55 billion for January-February rose 16.2% and 22.7% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, February 2017 (US$m) Export market February 2017 January-February 2017 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 9,336 41.2% 6,231 18,545 40.0% 11,463 Six ASEAN** countries together 4,452 19.6% 2,099 8,893 19.2% 3,988 US 2,338 10.3% 81 5,165 11.1% 137 Europe 1,996 8.8% (222) 4,381 9.4% (4) Japan 1,475 6.5% (2,226) 3,137 6.8% (3,466)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017