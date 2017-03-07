Taiwan February export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$22.66 billion for February 2017, decreasing 4.5% on month but increasing 27.7% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$19.30 billion dropped 4.7% on month but grew 42.1% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on March 7.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$7.410 billion in February, slipping 4.6% on month but rising 29.7% on year.
The total export value of NT$46.40 billion and total import value of NT$39.55 billion for January-February rose 16.2% and 22.7% respectively on year.
|
MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, February 2017 (US$m)
|
Export market
|
February 2017
|
January-February 2017
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
9,336
|
41.2%
|
6,231
|
18,545
|
40.0%
|
11,463
|
Six ASEAN** countries together
|
4,452
|
19.6%
|
2,099
|
8,893
|
19.2%
|
3,988
|
US
|
2,338
|
10.3%
|
81
|
5,165
|
11.1%
|
137
|
Europe
|
1,996
|
8.8%
|
(222)
|
4,381
|
9.4%
|
(4)
|
Japan
|
1,475
|
6.5%
|
(2,226)
|
3,137
|
6.8%
|
(3,466)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017