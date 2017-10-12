Taiwan September export value hits record

Taiwan export value totaled US$28.90 billion in September 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level and increasing 4.1% sequentially and 28.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
September's import value totaled US$22.21 billion, up 0.7% sequentially and 22.2% on year
Of the exports, electronic components had the largest value of US$10.177 billion in September, rising 5.6% sequentially and 20.8% on year.
For third-quarter 2017, export totaled NT$83.76 billion and import US$65.99 billion, growing 17.5% and 11.4% respectively on year.
The export value of NT$231.48 billion and import value of US$190.88 billion for January-September rose 14.3% and 14.7% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)
Market
Sep 2017
Jan-Sep 2017
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus Hong Kong
12,172
42.1%
7,601
93,065
40.2%
55,711
Six ASEAN countries
5,007
17.3%
2,466
43,246
18.7%
20,114
US
3,310
11.5%
851
27,209
11.8%
4,943
Europe
2,745
9.5%
34
21,625
9.3%
(1,129)
Japan
1,974
6.8%
(1,582)
15,452
6.7%
(15,582)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017