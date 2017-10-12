Taipei, Friday, October 13, 2017 17:34 (GMT+8)
Taiwan September export value hits record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Taiwan export value totaled US$28.90 billion in September 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level and increasing 4.1% sequentially and 28.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

September's import value totaled US$22.21 billion, up 0.7% sequentially and 22.2% on year

Of the exports, electronic components had the largest value of US$10.177 billion in September, rising 5.6% sequentially and 20.8% on year.

For third-quarter 2017, export totaled NT$83.76 billion and import US$65.99 billion, growing 17.5% and 11.4% respectively on year.

The export value of NT$231.48 billion and import value of US$190.88 billion for January-September rose 14.3% and 14.7% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)

Market

Sep 2017

Jan-Sep 2017

Export value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Export value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus Hong Kong

12,172

42.1%

7,601

93,065

40.2%

55,711

Six ASEAN countries

5,007

17.3%

2,466

43,246

18.7%

20,114

US

3,310

11.5%

851

27,209

11.8%

4,943

Europe

2,745

9.5%

34

21,625

9.3%

(1,129)

Japan

1,974

6.8%

(1,582)

15,452

6.7%

(15,582)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

