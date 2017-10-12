Taiwan September export value hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Taiwan export value totaled US$28.90 billion in September 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level and increasing 4.1% sequentially and 28.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

September's import value totaled US$22.21 billion, up 0.7% sequentially and 22.2% on year

Of the exports, electronic components had the largest value of US$10.177 billion in September, rising 5.6% sequentially and 20.8% on year.

For third-quarter 2017, export totaled NT$83.76 billion and import US$65.99 billion, growing 17.5% and 11.4% respectively on year.

The export value of NT$231.48 billion and import value of US$190.88 billion for January-September rose 14.3% and 14.7% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m) Market Sep 2017 Jan-Sep 2017 Export value Proportion of total Trade balance Export value Proportion of total Trade balance China plus Hong Kong 12,172 42.1% 7,601 93,065 40.2% 55,711 Six ASEAN countries 5,007 17.3% 2,466 43,246 18.7% 20,114 US 3,310 11.5% 851 27,209 11.8% 4,943 Europe 2,745 9.5% 34 21,625 9.3% (1,129) Japan 1,974 6.8% (1,582) 15,452 6.7% (15,582)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017