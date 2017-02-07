Taiwan January export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$23.74 billion for January 2017, decreasing 7.6% on month but increasing 7.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.25 billion dropped 2.8% on month but grew 8.4% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on February 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value at US$7.769 billion in January, slipping 9.6% on month but rising 10.0% on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, January 2017 (US$m) Export market Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 9,209 38.8% 5,231 Six ASEAN** countries together 4,442 18.7% 1,890 US 2,826 11.9% 55 Europe 2,385 10.0% 218 Japan 1,662 7.0% (1,239)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017