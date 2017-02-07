Taiwan January export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$23.74 billion for January 2017, decreasing 7.6% on month but increasing 7.0% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.25 billion dropped 2.8% on month but grew 8.4% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on February 7.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value at US$7.769 billion in January, slipping 9.6% on month but rising 10.0% on year.
MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, January 2017 (US$m)
Export market
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance*
China plus Hong Kong
9,209
38.8%
5,231
Six ASEAN** countries together
4,442
18.7%
1,890
US
2,826
11.9%
55
Europe
2,385
10.0%
218
Japan
1,662
7.0%
(1,239)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017