Taiwan April export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Taiwan recorded a total export value of US$24.32 billion for April 2017, decreasing 5.4% on month but increasing 9.4% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$21.53 billion slipped 1.1% on month but grew 23.5% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on May 8.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$7.625 billion in April, falling 12.2% on month but rising 10.7% on year.

The total export value of NT$96.42 billion and total import value of NT$82.86 billion for January-April rose 13.6% and 22.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m) Export market April 2017 January-April 2017 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 9,609 39.5% 5,597 38,419 39.8% 23,000 Six ASEAN** contries together 4,589 18.9% 2,078 18,421 19.1% 8,249 US 2,894 11.9% 440 11,060 11.5% 1,019 Europe 2,258 9.3% (407) 8,979 9.3% (740) Japan 1,666 6.9% (1,842) 6,482 6.7% (7,291)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017