Taiwan April export value down on month, up on year, says MOF
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Taiwan recorded a total export value of US$24.32 billion for April 2017, decreasing 5.4% on month but increasing 9.4% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$21.53 billion slipped 1.1% on month but grew 23.5% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on May 8.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$7.625 billion in April, falling 12.2% on month but rising 10.7% on year.

The total export value of NT$96.42 billion and total import value of NT$82.86 billion for January-April rose 13.6% and 22.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)

Export market

April 2017

January-April 2017

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

China plus Hong Kong

9,609

39.5%

5,597

38,419

39.8%

23,000

Six ASEAN** contries together

4,589

18.9%

2,078

18,421

19.1%

8,249

US

2,894

11.9%

440

11,060

11.5%

1,019

Europe

2,258

9.3%

(407)

8,979

9.3%

(740)

Japan

1,666

6.9%

(1,842)

6,482

6.7%

(7,291)

*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

