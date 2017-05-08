Taiwan April export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

Taiwan recorded a total export value of US$24.32 billion for April 2017, decreasing 5.4% on month but increasing 9.4% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$21.53 billion slipped 1.1% on month but grew 23.5% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on May 8.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$7.625 billion in April, falling 12.2% on month but rising 10.7% on year.
The total export value of NT$96.42 billion and total import value of NT$82.86 billion for January-April rose 13.6% and 22.1% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)
Export market
April 2017
January-April 2017
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance*
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance*
China plus Hong Kong
9,609
39.5%
5,597
38,419
39.8%
23,000
Six ASEAN** contries together
4,589
18.9%
2,078
18,421
19.1%
8,249
US
2,894
11.9%
440
11,060
11.5%
1,019
Europe
2,258
9.3%
(407)
8,979
9.3%
(740)
Japan
1,666
6.9%
(1,842)
6,482
6.7%
(7,291)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017