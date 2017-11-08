Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
Taiwan October export value up 3% on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Taiwan recorded export value of US$27.54 billion for October 2017, decreasing 4.7% sequentially but increasing 3.0% on year, while the corresponding import value of US$22.34 billion grew 0.6% sequentially and 0.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$10.012 billion in October, slipping 1.6% sequentially but rising 10.6% on year.

The export value of NT$259.02 billion and import value of US$213.21 billion for January-October rose 13.0% and 13.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)

Export market

Oct 2017

Jan-Oct 2017

Export value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Export value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

11,915

43.3%

7,314

104,981

40.5%

63,027

Six ASEAN

4,939

17.9%

2,172

48,186

18.6%

22,287

US

3,076

11.2%

588

30,284

11.7%

5,531

Europe

2,426

8.8%

(327)

24,049

9.3%

(1,457)

Japan

1,721

6.2%

(1,846)

17,171

6.6%

(17,430)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

