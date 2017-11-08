Taiwan October export value up 3% on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Taiwan recorded export value of US$27.54 billion for October 2017, decreasing 4.7% sequentially but increasing 3.0% on year, while the corresponding import value of US$22.34 billion grew 0.6% sequentially and 0.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$10.012 billion in October, slipping 1.6% sequentially but rising 10.6% on year.

The export value of NT$259.02 billion and import value of US$213.21 billion for January-October rose 13.0% and 13.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m) Export market Oct 2017 Jan-Oct 2017 Export value Proportion of total Trade balance Export value Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 11,915 43.3% 7,314 104,981 40.5% 63,027 Six ASEAN 4,939 17.9% 2,172 48,186 18.6% 22,287 US 3,076 11.2% 588 30,284 11.7% 5,531 Europe 2,426 8.8% (327) 24,049 9.3% (1,457) Japan 1,721 6.2% (1,846) 17,171 6.6% (17,430)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017