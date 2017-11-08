Taiwan October export value up 3% on year

Taiwan recorded export value of US$27.54 billion for October 2017, decreasing 4.7% sequentially but increasing 3.0% on year, while the corresponding import value of US$22.34 billion grew 0.6% sequentially and 0.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$10.012 billion in October, slipping 1.6% sequentially but rising 10.6% on year.
The export value of NT$259.02 billion and import value of US$213.21 billion for January-October rose 13.0% and 13.1% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)
Export market
Oct 2017
Jan-Oct 2017
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
11,915
43.3%
7,314
104,981
40.5%
63,027
Six ASEAN
4,939
17.9%
2,172
48,186
18.6%
22,287
US
3,076
11.2%
588
30,284
11.7%
5,531
Europe
2,426
8.8%
(327)
24,049
9.3%
(1,457)
Japan
1,721
6.2%
(1,846)
17,171
6.6%
(17,430)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017