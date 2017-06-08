Taiwan sees increased May export value, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.52 billion for May 2017, increasing 5% on month and 8.4% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$22.07 billion grew 2.5% on month and 10.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on June 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value at US$7.771 billion in May, rising 1.9% on month and 7.5% on year.

The total export value of NT$121.93 billion and total import value of NT$104.90 billion for January-May rose 12.5% and 19.4% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets, May 2017 (US$m) Export market May 2017 January-May 2017 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 9,943 39.0% 5,482 48,362 39.7% 28,481 Six ASEAN** countries together 4,578 17.9% 1,776 22,995 18.9% 10,037 US 3,198 12.5% 628 14,257 11.7% 1,648 Europe 2,603 10.2% (116) 11,581 9.5% (858) Japan 1,609 6.3% (1,772) 8,091 6.6% (9,064)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017