Taiwan sees increased May export value, says MOF

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$25.52 billion for May 2017, increasing 5% on month and 8.4% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$22.07 billion grew 2.5% on month and 10.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on June 7.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value at US$7.771 billion in May, rising 1.9% on month and 7.5% on year.
The total export value of NT$121.93 billion and total import value of NT$104.90 billion for January-May rose 12.5% and 19.4% respectively on year.
|
MOF: Taiwan main export markets, May 2017 (US$m)
|
Export market
|
May 2017
|
January-May 2017
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
9,943
|
39.0%
|
5,482
|
48,362
|
39.7%
|
28,481
|
Six ASEAN** countries together
|
4,578
|
17.9%
|
1,776
|
22,995
|
18.9%
|
10,037
|
US
|
3,198
|
12.5%
|
628
|
14,257
|
11.7%
|
1,648
|
Europe
|
2,603
|
10.2%
|
(116)
|
11,581
|
9.5%
|
(858)
|
Japan
|
1,609
|
6.3%
|
(1,772)
|
8,091
|
6.6%
|
(9,064)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017