Taiwan July export value rises 12.5% on year, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$27.11 billion for July 2017, increasing 5.0% on month and 12.5% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$21.74 billion grew 8.7% on month and 6.5% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.705 billion in July, falling 2.1% on month but rising 9.4% on year.

The total export value of US$174.84 billion and total import value of US$146.64 billion for January-July rose 12.5% and 14.9% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values (US$m), July 2017 Export market Jul 2017 Jan-Jul 2017 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance China plus HK 10,709 39.5% 6,337 69,507 39.8% 41,233 Six ASEAN countries 5,118 18.9% 2,564 32,904 18.8% 14,919 US 3,277 12.1% 986 20,654 11.8% 3,547 Europe 2,504 9.2% (39) 16,404 9.4% (1,174) Japan 1,943 7.2% (1,589) 11,756 6.7% (12,313)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017