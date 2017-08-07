Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Taiwan July export value rises 12.5% on year, says MOF
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$27.11 billion for July 2017, increasing 5.0% on month and 12.5% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$21.74 billion grew 8.7% on month and 6.5% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.705 billion in July, falling 2.1% on month but rising 9.4% on year.

The total export value of US$174.84 billion and total import value of US$146.64 billion for January-July rose 12.5% and 14.9% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values (US$m), July 2017

Export market

Jul 2017

Jan-Jul 2017

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance

China plus HK

10,709

39.5%

6,337

69,507

39.8%

41,233

Six ASEAN countries

5,118

18.9%

2,564

32,904

18.8%

14,919

US

3,277

12.1%

986

20,654

11.8%

3,547

Europe

2,504

9.2%

(39)

16,404

9.4%

(1,174)

Japan

1,943

7.2%

(1,589)

11,756

6.7%

(12,313)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h 1min ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 3min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 5min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 9min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 9min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link