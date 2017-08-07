Taiwan July export value rises 12.5% on year, says MOF

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$27.11 billion for July 2017, increasing 5.0% on month and 12.5% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$21.74 billion grew 8.7% on month and 6.5% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$8.705 billion in July, falling 2.1% on month but rising 9.4% on year.
The total export value of US$174.84 billion and total import value of US$146.64 billion for January-July rose 12.5% and 14.9% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values (US$m), July 2017
Export market
Jul 2017
Jan-Jul 2017
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance
China plus HK
10,709
39.5%
6,337
69,507
39.8%
41,233
Six ASEAN countries
5,118
18.9%
2,564
32,904
18.8%
14,919
US
3,277
12.1%
986
20,654
11.8%
3,547
Europe
2,504
9.2%
(39)
16,404
9.4%
(1,174)
Japan
1,943
7.2%
(1,589)
11,756
6.7%
(12,313)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017