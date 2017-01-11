Pegatron revenues drop in December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$84.014 billion (US$2.63 billion) for December 2016, representing a 33.24% drop on month and 27.43% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$1158.231 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 4.57% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Pegatron totaled NT$1329.476 billion in consolidated revenues, up 17.18% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.13% and finished at NT$78.80 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 84,014 (33.2%) (27.4%) 1,158,231 (4.6%) Nov-16 125,846 (16.6%) 8.8% 1,074,217 (2.2%) Oct-16 150,799 (0.2%) (14%) 948,371 (2.9%) Sep-16 151,034 82.8% (9.1%) 797,572 (0.5%) Aug-16 82,608 0.2% 9% 646,538 1.7% Jul-16 82,426 (11.7%) 22.6% 563,930 0.7% Jun-16 93,353 40.3% 33.3% 481,504 (2.3%) May-16 66,554 2.3% (5.7%) 388,151 (8.2%) Apr-16 65,077 (27.2%) (16.3%) 321,597 (8.6%) Mar-16 89,369 36% 2.8% 256,520 (6.5%) Feb-16 65,722 (35.2%) (5.1%) 167,152 (10.8%) Jan-16 101,430 (12.3%) (14.1%) 101,430 (14.1%) Dec-15 115,763 (0%) 0.8% 1,329,476 17.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017