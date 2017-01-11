Pegatron revenues drop in December

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$84.014 billion (US$2.63 billion) for December 2016, representing a 33.24% drop on month and 27.43% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$1158.231 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 4.57% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Pegatron totaled NT$1329.476 billion in consolidated revenues, up 17.18% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.13% and finished at NT$78.80 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.
Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
84,014
|
(33.2%)
|
(27.4%)
|
1,158,231
|
(4.6%)
Nov-16
|
125,846
|
(16.6%)
|
8.8%
|
1,074,217
|
(2.2%)
Oct-16
|
150,799
|
(0.2%)
|
(14%)
|
948,371
|
(2.9%)
Sep-16
|
151,034
|
82.8%
|
(9.1%)
|
797,572
|
(0.5%)
Aug-16
|
82,608
|
0.2%
|
9%
|
646,538
|
1.7%
Jul-16
|
82,426
|
(11.7%)
|
22.6%
|
563,930
|
0.7%
Jun-16
|
93,353
|
40.3%
|
33.3%
|
481,504
|
(2.3%)
May-16
|
66,554
|
2.3%
|
(5.7%)
|
388,151
|
(8.2%)
Apr-16
|
65,077
|
(27.2%)
|
(16.3%)
|
321,597
|
(8.6%)
Mar-16
|
89,369
|
36%
|
2.8%
|
256,520
|
(6.5%)
Feb-16
|
65,722
|
(35.2%)
|
(5.1%)
|
167,152
|
(10.8%)
Jan-16
|
101,430
|
(12.3%)
|
(14.1%)
|
101,430
|
(14.1%)
Dec-15
|
115,763
|
(0%)
|
0.8%
|
1,329,476
|
17.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017