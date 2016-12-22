Pegatron chairman re-elected as TCA president

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

Pegatron Technology chairman TH Tung has been re-elected as the president of the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) with AUO chairman Paul Peng becoming convener of the supervisory committee.

Tung said the association has been acting as the bridge between the government and the IT industry and will continue pushing Taiwan's smart city construction to promote Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Since the IoT business is difficult to be dominated by a few players, Tung encourages Taiwan's IT players to push development of related applications.

With assistance from Taiwan's upstream component suppliers, Taiwan's IT players are also able to integrate hardware and software more efficiently to push for the business opportunity, Tung added.