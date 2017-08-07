Realtek July revenues pick up

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.43 billion (US$113.6 million) for July 2017, up 6.6% sequentially and 8.3% on year.

Realtek's cumulative 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$23.37 billion, rising 6.2% from a year earlier.

Realtek said previously June revenues should be the lowest for 2017. The company expects sales to start picking up in the third quarter.

Realtek saw its second-quarter revenues slip 0.3% sequentially to NT$9.95 billion, which came within the company's guidance of flat, or plus or minus 2% growth.

Realtek's revenues for the third quarter of 2017 are expected to top NT$10.89 billion hitting a record high, thanks to a seasonal pick-up in end-market demand, according to market watchers.