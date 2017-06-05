Realtek May revenues decrease

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 June 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.3 billion (US$109.4 million) for May 2017, down 3.9% sequentially and 0.8% on year.

Realtek's revenues totaled NT$16.72 billion for the first five months of 2017, rising 5.9% from a year earlier.

Realtek president Alex Chiu was quoted in previous reports saying tight supply of memory devices, LCD panels and other key components is discouraging downstream OEMs and brand companies from placing chip orders. The company is conservative about its business outlook for the second quarter of 2017 although inventory levels at clients are actually moving downward at the moment, Chiu said.