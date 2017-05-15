Rafael Micro gross margin hits 49% in 1Q17

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Broadband RF IC design house Rafael Microelectronics saw its gross margin hit 49.4% in the first quarter of 2017, thanks to rising shipments of its high-margin silicon tuners and low noise block (LNB) devices.

Despite the high gross margin, Rafael Micro posted consolidated revenues for the quarter that were down 25.8% from a year earlier at NT$256 million (US$8.5 million). The company generated record operating profits of NT$96.47 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Despite the record operating profits, Rafael Micro's net profits for the first quarter of 2017 came to NT$51.02 million due to losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions. The NT dollar appreciation resulted in exchange losses of NT$34.95 million which hurt the company's net income during the quarter.

Rafael Micro's EPS for the first quarter of 2017 came to NT$2.07.

Rafael Micro indicated the visibility for orders is about two weeks in the second quarter. Shipments of TV-related chips are expected to resume growth, while shipments for satellite applications continue to ramp up, the company indicated.