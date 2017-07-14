Skyworks seeking acquisition in Taiwan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

Skyworks is evaluating the feasibility of acquiring either RF component specialist Richwave Technology or the power amplifier (PA) department of Airoha Technology, a unit of MediaTek, a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report quoted market watchers as saying.

MediaTek has responded saying it was not the source of the report, and declined to comment on speculation.

Richwave issued a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) saying the company is not in touch with Skyworks, the report is groundless and merely speculation.

MediaTek disclosed previously its merger with affiliate Airoha has entered the second stage where MediaTek will purchase the remaining shares in the company. Airoha will be delisted from the TSE on July 17, the date when its merger with MediaTek becomes effective.

Airoha is engaged in the design and development of handset PA, RF T/R switches, low-noise amplifiers (LNA), digital TV and set-top box DVB-S/S2 tuners, Wi-Fi transceivers and Bluetooth SoCs.

Airoha is also being eyed for acquisition by China-based Vanchip Technology and Nationz Technologies, the EDN report quoted market watchers saying.

In addition, Richwave's consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 climbed to a record high of NT$655 million (US$21.5 million). The company is expected to return to profitability in the second quarter from losses in the first.

Richwave reported a loss of NT$50 million or NT$0.19 per share for the first quarter of 2017 due to foreign exchange transaction losses and other non-operating losses.