IntelliEPI to expand production capacity in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI), which supplies epitaxy-based compound semiconductor epi-wafers to the electronics and optoelectronics industries, has disclosed plans to expand production capacity at its new plant in Texas.

A new factory building with total floor space of 70,000 square feet will be established, with six additional machines set to be installed at the facility, said the company. The new capacity will come online in the third quarter of 2017, the company noted.

IntelliEPI reported consolidated revenues of NT$194 million (US$6.45 million) for the first quarter of 2017, up 1.2% sequentially but down about 16% on year. Sales of gallium arsenide (GaAs) epitaxial wafers accounted for 60.3% of IntelliEPI's total revenues during the quarter, followed by indium phosphide (InP) wafers with 29.5% and gallium antimonide (GaSb) products with 10.2%.

IntelliEPI posted a 31.6% gross margin in the first quarter of 2017, when the company generated EPS of NT$0.49.

For 2016, IntelliEPI announced its consolidated revenues increased 3.3% on year to NT$885 million, while gross margin fell 4pp to 33.48%. The company generated record operating profits of NT$145 million in 2016, while net profits came to NT$103 million or NT$2.88 per share.