China propels APeJ growth for fourth consecutive quarter as SMB stimulates increased demand for print, says IDC
Press release, May 25; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

According to the latest IDC Asia Pacific Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, the total hardcopy peripherals shipment in 2017Q1 for the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APeJ) was 7.27 million units. This is a 5.6% improvement compared to the same period last year and marks the fourth consecutive quarter of growth for the region. Both laser and inkjet markets have contributed to the growth, with laser growing 7.1% on year while inkjet grew by 8.1% on year. The region’s growth was largely driven by China, where the demand for print devices significantly grew as local government policies encouraging entrepreneurship helped to induce more than five million new businesses in 2016.

“With a daily average of more than 13,000 new businesses in 2016, majority of which are within the SMB segment, there is a significant influx of offices in need for print devices in China. As a result, we should see the China market’s continued growth in the coming year,” said Yexi Liao, market analyst of IDC Asia/Pacific’s Image Printing and Document Solutions (IPDS) team.

“HP pounced on the increased opportunities in China by partnering with one of China’s top etailers, JD.com, to host a JD HP Super Brand Day promotion in February this year. The promotion helped HP to widen their lead as the top vendor in the APeJ market and contributed to their 11% growth vs the same period last year. HP is expected to continue its upward trend as they take aim at the laser copier market with their range of new products to be launched later this year,” according to Yexi.

