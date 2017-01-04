Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 14:25 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Faraday sells security control business to Novatek
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

IC design service provider Faraday Technoloy and Novatek Microelectronics, a supplier of LCD driver ICs and TV SoC solutions, have reached an agreement under which Novatek will acquire IP technologies and assets related to surveillance camera control systems from Faraday for a total of NT$720 million (US$22.3 million).

Faraday expects to recognize an investment gain of NT$719 million in the first quarter of 2017 for the sale of its security control product unit to Novatek. The ASIC design service and IP provider intends to focus more on its core business.

Novatek noted the company has already stepped into the development of chip solutions for onboard recorders, UAV cameras and IP security cameras. Obtaining IP technologies and assets related to surveillance camera control systems, as well as a R&D workforce of more than 100 employees, from Faraday will make a positive contribution to Novatek's deployment in this field, according to the fabless firm specializing in display driver IC solutions.

Faraday's share price closed at NT$30.75 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 3, up NT$0.40 or 1.3%, while Novatek's rose NT$0.50 or 0.5% to close at NT$107.

Realtime news

  • Wistron expanding ODM handset production capacity in India

    Before Going to Press | Jan 3, 21:59

  • 258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Jan 3, 21:59

  • Oppo, Vivo both target to ship over 150 million smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jan 3, 20:31

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link