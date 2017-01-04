Faraday sells security control business to Novatek

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

IC design service provider Faraday Technoloy and Novatek Microelectronics, a supplier of LCD driver ICs and TV SoC solutions, have reached an agreement under which Novatek will acquire IP technologies and assets related to surveillance camera control systems from Faraday for a total of NT$720 million (US$22.3 million).

Faraday expects to recognize an investment gain of NT$719 million in the first quarter of 2017 for the sale of its security control product unit to Novatek. The ASIC design service and IP provider intends to focus more on its core business.

Novatek noted the company has already stepped into the development of chip solutions for onboard recorders, UAV cameras and IP security cameras. Obtaining IP technologies and assets related to surveillance camera control systems, as well as a R&D workforce of more than 100 employees, from Faraday will make a positive contribution to Novatek's deployment in this field, according to the fabless firm specializing in display driver IC solutions.

Faraday's share price closed at NT$30.75 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 3, up NT$0.40 or 1.3%, while Novatek's rose NT$0.50 or 0.5% to close at NT$107.