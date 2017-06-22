Faraday MFP ASIC shipments rise at CAGR of 38%

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Faraday Technology has announced that its MFP (Multi-Function Printer) ASIC solutions have surpassed 50 design wins since its introduction 10 years ago, and the MFP ASIC shipment grew at a CAGR of 38%.

Faraday's MFP solutions leverage low-power library/memory, generic DVFS SoC platforms with IP sub-systems managed by Faraday's own system control unit (SCU), the company indicated. In each case, Faraday employs its low-power ASIC design methodology, and IP customization service for optimization of the MFP chip.

Faraday said it continues to offer leading ASIC solutions for MFPs, as well as developing many key IPs for MFP such as AFE, ADC, DAC, PLL, LVDS, V-by-One, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, PCI-e, DDR, and embedded flash on UMC's mature technologies span from 0.18-micron to 28nm process nodes. With its broad design service capability and extensive IP library, Faraday is able to realize customers' ideas into actual silicon to deliver high-end MFP solutions tailored to customers' exacting specifications, the company said.

"Our customers include most of the world's top MFP vendors and ODMs from the USA , Japan , Korea, Taiwan , and Europe ," said Flash Lin, COO at Faraday. "We will soon deliver more 28nm solutions for MFPs, in order to enhance the competitiveness of the MFPs with higher performance and lower power consumption with added cost advantages. Our strong MFP roadmap and commitment to the printer market made Faraday a clear choice for companies who seek to preserve their leading positions in this fiercely competitive industry."