Spreadtrum to roll out 12nm AI chips in 2018

Claire Sung, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Spreadtrum Communications plans to launch its 12nm mobile chips for artificial intelligence (AI)-based smartphones in 2018, according to company CEO Leo Li.

For 2017, Spreadtrum has rolled out its high-performance LTE SoC series built on Intel's 14nm foundry platform, said Li.

The 14nm Spreadtrum SC9853I SoC features 1.8GHz Octa-core 64-bit Intel Airmont architecture based processor, and supports LTE Cat-7 downlink and Cat-13 uplink for 5-mode communication standard. Mass production for the series, targeting the mid- and higher mid-range market segment, has already kicked off, Li indicated.

Spreadtrum will be striving to expand its presence in the US$100-200 smartphone market segment over the next five years, Li noted. Li also disclosed the company expects to introduce its 7nm mobile chips in 2020.

Spreadtrum specializes in SoC chips for entry-level smartphones, and has been competitive in the sub-US$100 market segment. Spreadtrum has become the largest smartphone SoC provider in emerging markets such as India and Africa.

Spreadtrum has also launched the SC9850 SoC designed for the entry-level and lower mid-range market segment. The SoC, built using TSMC's 28nm process technology, is equipped with a built-in quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 application processor and Mali 820 integrated 3D graphics accelerator. The SC9850 series supports five-mode communication standard, and is also equipped with two-way carrier aggregation - Cat-7 Downlink (up to 300 Mbps) and Cat-13 Uplink (up to 150 Mpbs).

Spreadtrum indicated both SC9853I and SC9850 series emphasize enhancing dual-camera processing capability, and include a built-in 3DNR to boost night shooting and features like refocusing, real-time face beauty, 3D modeling and AR.

Fellow company MediaTek revealed at its most-recent investors meeting that 12nm will be the main process technology the company's mobile chips will be made using during the first half of 2018. Besides, MediaTek will complete tape-out of 7nm products in the second half of 2018.