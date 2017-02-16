Tight LED chip supply due to robust demand for lighting, fine pixel pitch displays

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Supply of low- and medium-power LED chips has become tight arising from strong demand for LED lighting and LED fine pixel pitch displays and consequently, several China-based LED chip makers are expanding or will expand production capacities, according to LED industry sources.

In particular, supply of LED chips used in LED light bulbs and tubes has been 30-50% short of demand, the sources said.

For capacity expansion, China-based LED chip makers may have ordered at least 120 new MOCVD sets in total, with 60-80 of them expected to come into operation in the first half of 2017 and the remaining in the second half, the sources noted.

China-based LED chip maker HC SemiTek has invested CNY6 billion (US$876 million) to set up a factory with annual production capacity of three million LED epitaxial wafers in eastern China and will start production at the factory in May 2017, the sources said.

San'an Optoelectronics, the largest China-based LED chip maker, will expand production capacity for blue-light and AlGaInP LED chips in 2017.

Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology has been expanding production capacity since the second half of 2016, with monthly capacity to be expanded to 800,000 LED epitaxial wafers, the sources indicated.

Xiamen Changelight will add MOCVD sets for producing AlGaInP LED chips, the sources noted.