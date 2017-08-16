Sunplus tapping deeper into automotive electronics segment

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

IC design house Sunplus Technology has obtained chip orders for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other car electronics applications from China- and Japan-based vendors, which will significantly help boost the company's gross margin, according to company sources.

Sunplus will start shipments of chips for ADAS and car digital entertainment systems in the fourth quarter of the year to fulfill orders from four China-based automakers. The company has also tapped into the North American automotive aftermarket, with its chip products pending final certification.

The firm's chips for in-vehicle audio and video entertainment systems and ADAS are also well adopted by Japan's three major car brands. Particularly, its chips for car entertainment systems can support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Baidu's CarLife, sharply boosting their market acceptance.

As automotive electronics boast high gross margin of 45% or even over 50% and longer life cycle, massive application of such electronics by automakers will become an inevitable trend over the long term. This will be accompanied by increasing market demand for ASIC designs, promoting Taiwan's medium-sized IC design houses to become dedicated designers of ASIC products in the foreseeable future. Market statistics showed that global car-use IC market is estimated to hit a new high of US$28 billion in 2017, surging 22% on year.

Sunplus has seen revenues from chips for auto electronic systems command around 50% of its total revenues. The firm's chairman Huang Chou-chye said that Sunplus will step up its transformation efforts and will not rule out the possibility of merging peer companies or being acquired by other chip designers to enhance its overall competitiveness, depending on which way can generate better synergies.

Sunplus has developed many silicon intellectual properties, with licensing incomes accounting for 5% of its total revenues. The company will continue to invest in development of SIPs and hopes to achieve break-even operation in this regard, according to Huang.