MEMS sensor demand for smartphones, automotive surging

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

MEMS sensor demand for smartphones and automotive applications has been surging, according to sources at Taiwan-based IC backend houses, which have enjoyed a ramp-up of orders placed by their MEMS chip customers.

With smartphones requiring more MEMS sensors to enable innovative features, and self-driving cars relying on MEMS sensors such as LiDAR, MEMS sensor demand for smartphones and car electronics has been growing robustly.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has been growing its business in the MEMS sensor field with customers including AMS, Bosch and TDK (formerly InvenSense), the sources indicated.

King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) and Lingsen Precision Industries are another two Taiwan-based backend houses looking to benefit from robust MEMS sensor demand, the sources said. Rising orders for MEMS components will buoy sales performance at both companies in the second half of 2017.

KYEC has reportedly grabbed new orders for MEMS sensors for use in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications, while Lingsen is engaged in the supply chain for Apple's iPhone by providing backend services for MEMS sensors used in the devices. Lingsen is also a backend supplier for MEMS for use in the Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, according to the sources.

In other news, AMS recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations in Singapore. AMS will operate a fully automated cleanroom with state-of-the-art filter deposition technology for high-precision micro-optic sensors. Alongside this, AMS will also invest in a new VCSEL R&D and manufacturing line. The company plans to invest around US$200 million in the facility expansion over the next three years.